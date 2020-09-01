Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Remembering Mets History: (1978) John Stearns Sets NL Stolen Base Record For Catchers

centerfieldmaz

September 1978: The 1978 Mets finished last 66-96 under Manager Joe Torre. One of the few highlights that year was catcher John Stearns....

