Monday Mets: Seaver
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 3m
Following Tom Seaver’s passing last week, publications all over the country were declaring him the greatest Mets player of all time. My sister asked me if this was accurate. The short answer …
:: checks chart :: Yep. Still the best pitcher in NY (and the league) and its not even close.
-
It could be b.s. but I don't really know how much about John Henry's cash flow situation. He's a billionaire but in some pretty high risk businesses in light of the pandemic. He's never flinched at spending a ton so if he wants to get under the luxury tax this year, so be it.
-
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra as Mets beat the Phils as Jacob deGrom-sports best pitcher has a dominating day:
-
Jacob deGrom honors Tom Seaver in chase for third Cy Young
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter!
-
Stunning to see Yanks in this steep slide; could they actually miss the expanded playoffs? With Dom Smith leading an offense finally getting clutch hits, can the Mets make a run? Discussing on SNY Geico SportsNite at 11.
