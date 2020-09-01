New York Mets
Morning Briefing: David Peterson Returns To Rotation
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 17s
Good Morning, Mets fans!Mets rookie David Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA) is on the mound to face former Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.20 ERA) for this afternoon’s game against the Phillies. P
