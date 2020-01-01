New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB roundup: Indians' Bieber earns AL-high 7th win - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3m
Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to become the American League’s first seven-game winner and the host Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs’ right-ha
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Bats Clicking in Time For Playoff Push https://t.co/IONikMwgxc #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In the Labor Day edition of the Mets Morning News: Jacob deGrom is good, Robert Gsellman gets gsent to the bullpen, and Luis Rojas makes choices. https://t.co/q2jTWPrYiPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great story on Mets pitching prospect. Had this on today's Breakfast Links. https://t.co/vJDW4BZfveMets P prospect Marcel Renteria hitting 96-97 MPH in training. A converted starter, Marcel is now making a commitment to using his entire arsenal of pitches after perhaps relying to heavily on 2 last season. Hes now instantly an upper minors reliever to keep eye on in 2021. https://t.co/6ETVoi7JtjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Happy Labor Day Mets Fans!!! Hey, Remember This Guy!!! 😊 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Happy Labor Day Mets Fans!!! Hey, Remember This Guy!!! 😊 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just an #SNY1130 joke: “...and if anyone knows about getting put in the HOF too soon it’s Pete Alonso”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets