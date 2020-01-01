Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
55327861_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Indians' Bieber earns AL-high 7th win - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 3m

Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to become the American League’s first seven-game winner and the host Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs’ right-ha

Tweets