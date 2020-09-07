New York Mets
NY Mets: Edwin Diaz is a sunk cost in need of some repurposing
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 43s
Edwin Diaz hasn't been the closer the New York Mets were hoping for. Rather than trading this sunk cost, it's better to repurpose him into a new role. It c...
The dazzling artistry of Jacob deGrom on Sunday and Lou Brock for all time. https://t.co/XyJHiuQR4dBlogger / Podcaster
where we’re at this morning..Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Metsmerized: David Peterson makes his return to the rotation! Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA) will take the bump at Citi Field for game four of the series, with his first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM ET. The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.20 ERA) to the mound to face his old team. https://t.co/udaklrE3Y8Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: Since the start of 2018 (72 starts), Jacob deGrom boasts a 2.01 ERA,11.4 K/9, 0.6 HR/9, 0.934 WHIP, and a 194 ERA+Blogger / Podcaster
Mets are really starting to click. Gotta stay on the ball these next few weeks. Keep rolling, dudes.Super Fan
New Post: OTD 2015: Mets Record Stirring Win Against Nationals https://t.co/RgH7iS1KUO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
