New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom Rebounds With Another Elite Outing
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 3m
Barring a free fall off the proverbial cliff over the final three weeks of the 2020 season, Jacob deGrom has put himself in an excellent position to win his third consecutive Cy Young Award."I
Tweets
-
The dazzling artistry of Jacob deGrom on Sunday and Lou Brock for all time. https://t.co/XyJHiuQR4dBlogger / Podcaster
-
where we’re at this morning..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: David Peterson makes his return to the rotation! Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA) will take the bump at Citi Field for game four of the series, with his first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM ET. The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.20 ERA) to the mound to face his old team. https://t.co/udaklrE3Y8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Since the start of 2018 (72 starts), Jacob deGrom boasts a 2.01 ERA,11.4 K/9, 0.6 HR/9, 0.934 WHIP, and a 194 ERA+Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets are really starting to click. Gotta stay on the ball these next few weeks. Keep rolling, dudes.Super Fan
-
New Post: OTD 2015: Mets Record Stirring Win Against Nationals https://t.co/RgH7iS1KUO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets