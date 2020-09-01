Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob deGrom Rebounds With Another Elite Outing

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

Barring a free fall off the proverbial cliff over the final three weeks of the 2020 season, Jacob deGrom has put himself in an excellent position to win his third consecutive Cy Young Award."I

