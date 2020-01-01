New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Gimenez will start his fourth straight game at shortstop on Monday, what about Rosario?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3m
The New York Mets entered the season with Amed Rosario as their starting shortstop. He had a .287/.323/.432 line last year and was even better in the second half, and the team officials thought he was going to break out in 2020. Well, it’s safe to...
Tweets
-
Who should play shortstop for the rest of the season - Amed Rosario or Andrés Giménez? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUUnDgL ➡️ @TwistedTeaTV / Radio Network
-
David Peterson returns to the rotation as the Mets take on the Phillies in the series finale. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. ⏰: 1:10 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/uPZXjferhJTV / Radio Network
-
Today’s the biggest game of the year for the #Mets so far. Indisputably a must-win game-it’s the difference between 1.5 out & 3.5 of the automatic playoff berth, not to mention huge ramifications in the wild card. Luis Rojas has to pull out all the stops. No patience today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Dominic Smith is one of eight #Mets to record at least 22 extra-base hits within the club's first 41 games of the season. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's hard to argue against this move #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/0WxZEkTBggBlogger / Podcaster
-
Repurposing Edwin Diaz as a setup man may be the only way to salvage his time with the #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/jb75SsknQ9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets