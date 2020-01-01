Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
55333357_thumbnail

New York Mets: Gimenez will start his fourth straight game at shortstop on Monday, what about Rosario?

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

The New York Mets entered the season with Amed Rosario as their starting shortstop. He had a .287/.323/.432 line last year and was even better in the second half, and the team officials thought he was going to break out in 2020. Well, it’s safe to...

Tweets