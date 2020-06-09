New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jean Segura's big game saves Phillies from a blown six-run lead as they take series finale vs. Mets - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 1m
Jean Segura’s monster five RBI day was capped off by the go-ahead, game-winning two-run home run in the 10th inning off Miguel Castro to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-8 victory over the New York Mets on Monday afternoon. It salvaged the...
Tweets
-
"That one's definitely tough," Jeff McNeil said. The Mets began a comeback against Zack Wheeler, and took a lead after he left. They would've won three of four against Philly, and four of five overall. Instead, the momentum was ripped away. https://t.co/cb08OFXgnzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets drop extra-inning crusher to Phillies after huge rally https://t.co/XS2qbVoYVIBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets post Game Notes 9/6/2020 https://t.co/5990x8q8TIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fall 9-8 in extras https://t.co/JkdmE6i4yqTV / Radio Network
-
New York Mets: Segura Haunts the Mets Again in 9-8 Loss #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/oKhkuUEQsjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can't get enough Harry Doyle. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets