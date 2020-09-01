Do Not Sell My Personal Information

One Year ago today - Brooklyn wins 2-1, leads best of three NY Penn Championship series 1-0.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2m

Brooklyn Cyclones 2 Lowell Spinners 1 ( box ). For the first time since 2010, Brooklyn is in the NY Penn League Championship series.  ...

