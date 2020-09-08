Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #93: Richie Ashburn

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15s

The first All-Star representative of the New York Mets is the 93rd inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Richie Ashburn may be one of the more underrated players in baseball history.  Playing centerfield for the Phillies at the same time as...

