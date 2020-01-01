New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have no margin for error in push towards the playoffs
by: Jordan Zides — Gotham Sports Network 3m
The team needs to kick it into high gear if they want any shot at playoff baseball.
Tweets
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Instant analysis: Jean Segura's two-run homer in 10th pushes Phillies past NY Mets, 9-8’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: The #Mets had just saved a run in the 10th inning… https://t.co/74YFO6QXEW https://t.co/HvmDNhL9rnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JoeandEvan: The Yankees are a mess, the Islanders have a dreadful G1 performance in Edmonton, and the Mets are the Mets. Tons to talk about today…including Jets LB Avery Williamson at 3, and John Flaherty at 5.TV / Radio Personality
-
Jeff McNeil in August: Avg. exit velocity: 85.0 mph Avg. launch angle: 9 degrees Hard hit rate: 29.1% Chase %: 34.2% Jeff McNeil in September: Avg. exit velocity: 90.6 mph Avg. launch angle: 23 degrees Hard hit rate: 42.3% Chase %: 21.2% #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The latest on Steve Cohen's bid to purchase the Mets: "A deal could be done in the coming weeks or even days. MLB owners are likely to approve in November at their next meeting" https://t.co/Bd5b9EbkCATV / Radio Network
-
Most dominant video game athlete ever?Blogger / Podcaster
-
At what point do they all become must wins?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets