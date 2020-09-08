Everyone in the town seems glad that we have removed the bloodthirsty lion from the town square and replaced it with a puppy. We know hardly anything about this puppy. People tweet about this puppy like they know what it will do. Maybe it will also eat the residents.

Andy Martino It’s odd that many Mets fans have, in their collective imagination, assigned a spending style to an owner we know hardly anything about yet. People tweet about Cohen like they know what he will do. See this every day. https://t.co/QneJtffcxs