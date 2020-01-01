Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
53628391_thumbnail

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom has a great chance of winning his third straight Cy, but has one big threat

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

The 2020 MLB season may have been, at least so far, a total disappointment for the New York Mets as a whole, considering the roster and the expectations. However, for ace Jacob deGrom, it has been nothing different than what he has done in the last...

Tweets