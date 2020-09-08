New York Mets
Mets Dom Smith-less Game Notes. Well the notes have Dom.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Dominic Smith has 22 extra-base hits (16 doubles, six homers) in his last 28 games…He is leading the majors with 16 doubles…Overall he is batting .322/.390/.636 with 18 runs, 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, 12 walks and a 1.025 OPS…He is tied...
Tweets
-
Tonight’s @Orioles Lineup: Alberto 2B Iglesias SS Nunez DH Severino C Mountcastle LF Stewart RF Valaika 1B Ruiz 3B Mullins CF Means SP (0-3, 8.10 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Which Met would you currently want at the plate with the game on the line? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUU62pd ➡️ @TwistedTeaTV / Radio Network
-
J-Lo and A-Rod say their Mets bid isn't dead yet. 👀 https://t.co/WWVEMnXaxrNewspaper / Magazine
-
Michael Wacha takes the ball as the Mets start a two-game series with the Orioles. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. ⏰: 7:10 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/047LchaiA0TV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/kHRbITmvar our front page on ARod and JLo not giving up in a bid to buy the #Mets. Alternative front page: SHE’S THE BOSSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gimenez just picked up second and third base two years ago. "It was like nothing for him," Rojas said. More below as Rosario gets the start at SS and the Mets must-play player gets moved to second.Andres Gimenez impresses Mets with his defensive prowess: https://t.co/VsQDoezER9 | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/6Wd7Tbm6aoBeat Writer / Columnist
