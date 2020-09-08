Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
55366456_thumbnail

Andres Gimenez impresses Mets with his defensive prowess | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated September 8, 2020 6:15 PM Newsday 31s

Andres Gimenez hasn’t completely pried the shortstop position from Amed Rosario, but the rookie infielder has almost certainly made himself an everyday player, one way or another. After four straight

Tweets