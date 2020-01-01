New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
JLo says Mets bid isn't dead, would be control person over A-Rod
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 6m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez aren't giving up on buying the New York Mets.The celebrity couple's group previously stated they were out of the running shortly after billionaire Steve Cohen reportedly entered exclusive negotiations with the...
Tweets
-
Or watch the Orioles hit balls off Michael Wacha same thingThe folks at @smartereveryday built a cannon that can shoot a baseball over 1,000 MILES PER HOUR and the ball just disintegrates as soon as it hits anything https://t.co/0Iz3ZlI9juSuper Fan
-
RT @Staff7998: Checking in on the Mets scoreBlogger / Podcaster
-
Vince with a point that many Mets fans may share. Last winter, Brodie Van Wagenen believed his club had the deepest rotation in baseball. Now, without Syndergaard and Stroman — and acquisitions struggling — that rotation has often not given this team a chance to win.@JustinCToscano It’s so hard to watch a team that was built on pitching to struggle this much because of pitching #LGM #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Even the outs Wacha is getting are smokedBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets starters this year: Jacob deGrom: 1.69 ERA Rest of rotation: 6.13 ERABlogger / Podcaster
-
Take me back to the days of Harvey, deGrom, Matz, Wheeler, and SyndergaardBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets