New York Mets Bullpen Continues to Struggle in 2020
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 5m
The New York Mets' pitching staff continues to be a big reason for their lack of success in 2020 after a horrific 2019 season from their bullpen.
Tweets
Or watch the Orioles hit balls off Michael Wacha same thingThe folks at @smartereveryday built a cannon that can shoot a baseball over 1,000 MILES PER HOUR and the ball just disintegrates as soon as it hits anything https://t.co/0Iz3ZlI9juSuper Fan
RT @Staff7998: Checking in on the Mets scoreBlogger / Podcaster
Vince with a point that many Mets fans may share. Last winter, Brodie Van Wagenen believed his club had the deepest rotation in baseball. Now, without Syndergaard and Stroman — and acquisitions struggling — that rotation has often not given this team a chance to win.@JustinCToscano It’s so hard to watch a team that was built on pitching to struggle this much because of pitching #LGM #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
Even the outs Wacha is getting are smokedBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets starters this year: Jacob deGrom: 1.69 ERA Rest of rotation: 6.13 ERABlogger / Podcaster
Take me back to the days of Harvey, deGrom, Matz, Wheeler, and SyndergaardBlogger / Podcaster
