Andres Gimenez’s stock rising as piece of Mets’ ‘puzzle’
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1m
In February 2019 — approximately three decades ago in COVID years — a scout offered this anonymous projection of young Mets infielder Andres Gimenez: “To me, he’s more of a reserve guy. He
RT @mike_petriello: After tonight, 2020 will have the sixth-most pitchers ever used in a season. We've had like seven weeks of baseball, including one team taking a two-week vacation. This is fine. https://t.co/sND1OgtCToBeat Writer / Columnist
Maybe a do-over?I wish I could sprint away from my predictions that the #Yankees will finish 38-22 and the #Mets 33-27. #RIPLouBrock https://t.co/tsM48g33ZMBeat Writer / Columnist
Before this, Robert Gsellman's largest pitch total came on Aug. 29, when he threw 57. He threw 76 tonight in relief of Michael Wacha.Beat Writer / Columnist
If the Mets and Yankees both miss the playoffs and the Marlins and Orioles make it...that would be baseball’s ultimate New York version of 2020TV / Radio Personality
RT @ThatsSoMetsPod: This game stinks. Listen to today’s podcast instead where we talk about some good and some bad. We also outline what a potential Michael Conforto extension could look like! #Mets https://t.co/eGCIOYPMGOMinors
*Pitches* and not innings. Still a lot of pitches in relief, even for a guy they were stretching out before moving him back to the 'pen.Robert Gsellman left the game with an apparent injury. It looked like he hurt something on the final pitch he threw. He threw 76 innings as he wore it to try and preserve the bullpen.Beat Writer / Columnist
