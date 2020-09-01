New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jennifer Lopez Becomes ‘Control’ Person, as A-Rod’s Group Won’t Fold
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
From everything that has been reported, the New York will be sold to Steve Cohen in the near future, with the sale likely to be wrapped up by November. Yet Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez won't
Tweets
-
I wouldn’t but they won about 10 media championships during that timeWhy would anyone be scared of a team with 1 championship in 20 yrs? https://t.co/ySBXepMXajBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: You have to feel bad for Robert Gsellman. The Mets tried to get another inning out of him, and he almost made it. Really unfortunate situation. https://t.co/9TIC3QGIWiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @daniel_amoia: Guide to being a Mets fan. #LGM https://t.co/gvt6zgUrvF https://t.co/X7Up8M73T8Super Fan
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: The Saga Continues Please check it out https://t.co/QS4V056IgD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the expanded postseason, the Mets could stumble into October. But predicting that would be predicting this team showing some sort of consistency — which it hasn't all season. The issues may be fatal: https://t.co/JUyC8w4WIDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: If you had told me six months ago that the best team in New York this season would be the Blue Jays, I'll be honest: I may not have believed you.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets