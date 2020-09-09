New York Mets
Photos: Mets beaten by Orioles, 11-2
by: NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 5m
The New York Mets opened a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Tweets
I wouldn’t but they won about 10 media championships during that timeWhy would anyone be scared of a team with 1 championship in 20 yrs? https://t.co/ySBXepMXajBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JustinCToscano: You have to feel bad for Robert Gsellman. The Mets tried to get another inning out of him, and he almost made it. Really unfortunate situation. https://t.co/9TIC3QGIWiBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @daniel_amoia: Guide to being a Mets fan. #LGM https://t.co/gvt6zgUrvF https://t.co/X7Up8M73T8Super Fan
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: The Saga Continues Please check it out https://t.co/QS4V056IgD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
With the expanded postseason, the Mets could stumble into October. But predicting that would be predicting this team showing some sort of consistency — which it hasn't all season. The issues may be fatal: https://t.co/JUyC8w4WIDBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: If you had told me six months ago that the best team in New York this season would be the Blue Jays, I'll be honest: I may not have believed you.Blogger / Podcaster
