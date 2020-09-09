New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robert Gsellman exits with strained oblique after return to bullpen
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 4m
Robert Gsellman went back to the bullpen Tuesday and it couldn’t have gone much worse. He exited with a left oblique strain in the eighth inning, but not before giving up six runs in 3²/₃ innings
Tweets
-
Mets changing Jacob deGrom plan for stretch run https://t.co/D0q9ckujZvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sixto's first 25 innings in the big leagues: 2 walks, 25 strikeouts. https://t.co/y4D9XlqdCD Those are numbers you simply do not see in pitchers that young.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Robert Gsellman exits with strained oblique after return to bullpen https://t.co/B1kaYpI0CrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypost: Mets' cheap attempts to bolster 2020 rotation failing miserably https://t.co/EIeqLRVw2FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Someone find Tolkien and tell him that he’s canceledUhhhhh this is not okay. Twitter do your thing 💅🏼 https://t.co/CuXEbyZTOCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' cheap attempts to bolster 2020 rotation failing miserably https://t.co/G5JOx0ROcYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets