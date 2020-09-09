Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Robert Gsellman exits with strained oblique after return to bullpen

by: Dan Martin New York Post 4m

Robert Gsellman went back to the bullpen Tuesday and it couldn’t have gone much worse. He exited with a left oblique strain in the eighth inning, but not before giving up six runs in 3²/₃ innings

