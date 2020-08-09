Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, hang on in 10th

Metro US Metro News

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs...

