Metstradamus - Losing With Mercy

Believe it or not, the Mets are not in a bad payroll position for 2021. 2020 was always a loser. But for 2021 they're only locked into deGrom, Cano, Familia at big amounts. They'll owe a lot in arb to Conforto and Co. but will actually have some real flexibility.

Chris Irvine OmarMinayaFan If you're the fantasy GM next season, how do you fix this? Because this team has a lot of holes beyond the rotation. Does it start with trading Smith/Rosario for starters?