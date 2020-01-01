Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
55383843_thumbnail

Report: Steve Cohen Finalizing Mets Purchase Despite Late A-Rod, J-Lo Push

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 1m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is reportedly "finalizing" paperwork to complete his purchase of MLB 's New York Mets from majority owner Fred Wilpon, minority owner Saul Katz and their families...

Tweets