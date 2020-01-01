New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz uses platform to raise money for charity
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
By the time COVID-19 began sweeping across New York City early this year, Mets pitcher Steven Matz was prepared to do his part in fighting it. Dipping into a "war chest" of funds he had built through years of charity work, Matz donated $12,000 to...
Tweets
-
Lastings Milledge. His debut was around my birthday and I was always so excited about him as a player.Who was your first favorite player on your favorite team?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Title Odds, NL: #Dodgers 19.5% #Braves 12.1% #Cardinals 5.7% #Phillies 3.8% #Padres 3.2% #Cubs 3.3% #Mets 1.9% #Giants 1.5% #Marlins 0.6% #Nationals 0.4% #Brewers 0.3% #Reds 0.3% #Rockies 0.1% #Diamondbacks 0.0% #Pirates 0.0%Misc
-
RT @JohnConnolly_22: New York City can add limited indoor dining at month's end. Here's what will be allowed. https://t.co/Wxop2cHGoC via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: Coming up today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay & @DonLagreca: #Yankees & #Mets both lose. Plus, #NFL! -5:00PM: @StevenLevy -5:30PM: Steve Nash -6:30PM: @DickieV Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvDvQk or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/BglLgRuxlfTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Rare Interview Sets Tone for Roberto Clemente’s Legacy https://t.co/eU75Le2kiM #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I love the way press secretary @kayleighmcenany lies her **** off at that podium while wearing her crucifix. 😜🤪😝Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets