New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Samson: Why Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez shouldn't make promises if they somehow buy Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Sep 9, 2020 at 3:11 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 9s
David Samson is not a fan of the duo's goals if they become owners of the Mets
Tweets
-
"I was actually really surprised...finishing his season like this, it's a tough one" Luis Rojas on Robert Gsellman's fractured ribTV / Radio Network
-
I laughedIf you were holding out hope that Jed Lowrie would return this year, maybe don't. Is Lowrie doing baseball activities? "I don't know what he's doing," Luis Rojas said.Minors
-
RT @timbhealey: Robert Gsellman's season is over. "He was very emotional about it," Luis Rojas said. He said earlier: "I was actually really, really surprised. It’s a rare injury." https://t.co/aCSyUw97ntBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Robert Gsellman is expected to be out for the season, Luis Rojas said. “Last night he was emotional,” Rojas saidBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“I was actually really surprised because it’s a rare injury,” Luis Rojas said of Robert Gsellman’s fractured ribBeat Writer / Columnist
-
No the Mets are not having Todd Frazier Night Game Notes https://t.co/BNMQbolA6bBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets