New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Place Robert Gsellman On 10-Day Injured List

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 2m

The Mets have placed right-hander Robert Gsellman on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured rib.  Right-hander Drew Smith &hellip;

