Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55390055_thumbnail

Robert Gsellman Has Fractured Rib, Drew Smith Recalled

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets announced on Wednesday afternoon that they've placed right-handed pitcher Robert Gsellman on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib. In the corresponding move, they have recalled ri

Tweets