Open Thread: Mets vs. Orioles, 9/9/20

by:
Allison McCague
—
SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
1m
The Mets look to put yesterday’s ugliness behind them, as Rick Porcello takes the mound for the second of a two-game series against the Orioles at Citi Field.
