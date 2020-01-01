New York Mets
Jeff McNeil homers, drives in three in Mets’ 7-6 win over Orioles
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 4m
Jeff McNeil's three RBI came in handy in defeating the Baltimore Orioles as the New York Mets took the lead late in the 8th and went on to win, 7-6.
2020 NL Cy Young Watch Jacob deGrom goes for the three-peat: Yu Darvish allowed three runs and Trevor Bauer tossed a gem https://t.co/oZdhPfqFu8TV / Radio Network
RT @chickenparmezan: What had to happen to give Seth Lugo a start? Syndergaard TJ Stroman opt out Matz (bad) Wacha hurt Gsellman mediocre Peterson hurt Kay traded Dunn traded Font gone PJ Conlon Drew Gagnon Corey Oswalt Flexen? Lockett Vargas Guillomore in relief Jose Reyes 54.00 ERA #metsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PitchingNinja: Edwin Diaz, 98mph Dart. 🎯Player
The Braves scored 29 runs and Ozuna went 1/6 with 1 RBI. I always find that hysterical.Blogger / Podcaster
I can definitely second this.With all of those big plays and big hits in that hopefully memorable game, you have no idea how badly you are missed at the ballpark. Can you imagine what that place would have sounded like tonight? It’s so frustrating not having you there.TV / Radio Personality
Not at all surprising coming from Howie, but this is a great point. Imagine how wild Citi Field would’ve been tonight?? #MetsWith all of those big plays and big hits in that hopefully memorable game, you have no idea how badly you are missed at the ballpark. Can you imagine what that place would have sounded like tonight? It’s so frustrating not having you there.Minors
