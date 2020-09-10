New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Robert Gsellman out for season with broken rib
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
The Mets thought Robert Gsellman strained an oblique. The official diagnosis is much worse. Gsellman’s season concluded before the final game for a second straight year, after an MRI exam revealed
Tweets
-
Luis Rojas considering going with four-man Mets rotation https://t.co/GvjjbtOWurBlogger / Podcaster
-
While this is obviously an injury data error in spotrac, I'm ashamed to say that there was like a five-second period where I thought "hmm, maybe the Mets *have* had 738,000 IL days this year costing $38 billion."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman out for season with broken rib https://t.co/FLs5uLSUUTBlogger / Podcaster
-
It is almost 2:30 a.m. I just finished packing for a seven-day trip (I was busy covering a game). I need to leave for the airport at around 4:15 a.m. *Now* baseball is back.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus DINOS!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ericstephen: Clayton Kershaw on the runner on 2B rule in extra innings: "It’s not real baseball, but it’s fine for this year, and I hope we never do it again."TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets