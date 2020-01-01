Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB roundup: Braves set NL runs record in 29-9 rout

Adam Duvall had his second three-home run game of the season, including his fourth career grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a modern-era (since 1900) National League record for runs scored in a 29-9 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on...

