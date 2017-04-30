New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Porcello Ineffective In Wednesday’s Start Against Baltimore
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 7m
With 17 games left in the season going into Wednesday night's game against the Orioles, the Mets were desperate for every win they can get. They entered play three games out of a playo
Tweets
-
Play Ball ⚾️💪!Minors
-
Good breakdown on how Pete Alonso has been attacked differently in here from @enosarris: https://t.co/tyFGvqHjatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Braves hit 17 balls last night with an exit velocity of 100 mph or harder...17! Statcast tells us that since 2015, only one team has hit more than that in any game. The Nationals hit 19 on 4/30/17, in a 23-5 whomping of the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Truly believe this should be priority #1 for Steve Cohen. Pitching right after that.Michael Conforto has more hits in a Mets uniform (546) than Gary Carter (542), Ron Swoboda (536), Ken Boswell (528) and John Olerud (524).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom is in a tight race but has the opportunity to win a third-straight Cy Young this year. https://t.co/OeqZ2XzY5BBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @djshort: Michael Conforto has more hits in a Mets uniform (546) than Gary Carter (542), Ron Swoboda (536), Ken Boswell (528) and John Olerud (524).Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets