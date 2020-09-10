Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
55415198_thumbnail

Has Andres Gimenez quietly become the Mets' shortstop of the future?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Entering the season it looked like the New York Mets were set for the long term at shortstop. Amed Rosario was coming off a strong 2019 season where he hit .272 with 15 home runs, 72 RBI’s, 1…

Tweets