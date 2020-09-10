Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #95: Keith Hernandez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The first team Captain of the New York Mets is the 95th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. A 42nd round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, Keith Hernandez was called up to major leagues in 1974.  It would be 2 years before he...

