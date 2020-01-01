New York Mets
Exploring a possible Conforto extension
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
Count Michael Conforto among the brightest aspects of the Mets’ season. A steady-hitting outfielder for the last half-decade, Conforto has turned into something more this summer, leading the team in average (.340) and on-base percentage (.428) while...
