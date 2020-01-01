Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
52413102_thumbnail

Report: A-Rod and JLo's late Mets bid 'total bullshit,' Cohen sale close

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 2m

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's last-ditch effort to purchase the New York Mets appears to have been a whole lot of smoke.The celebrity couple made waves earlier this week by announcing they weren't abandoning their bid for the Mets, despite...

Tweets