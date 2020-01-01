New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: A-Rod and JLo's late Mets bid 'total bullshit,' Cohen sale close
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's last-ditch effort to purchase the New York Mets appears to have been a whole lot of smoke.The celebrity couple made waves earlier this week by announcing they weren't abandoning their bid for the Mets, despite...
Tweets
-
RT @JSB_TV: Speaking 👏about👏struggles👏with👏mental👏health👏is 👏braver👏than 👏anything👏this👏guy👏has👏done👏TV / Radio Personality
-
“He is starting to swing the bat like Petey.” https://t.co/Cb8zAwRxWV via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
More homers for a good cause! So far this season @Citi has donated $126,000 to @nokidhungry as part of the Community HR Program.Official Team Account
-
RT @laurasgoldman: The Newsday analysis is correct. It will take time to dot the i's and cross the t's. There's no need to worry. The deal is on track. https://t.co/AILyfc9lyQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Career HR and Age Soto: 67 HR, 21 yo Acuna: 77 HR, 22 yo Alonso: 64 HR, 25 yo Bellinger: 121 HR, 25 yo Harper: 226 HR, 27 yo Machado: 219 HR, 28 yo Trout: 300 HR, 28 yo Stanton: 311 HR , 30 yo Cabrera: 482 HR, 37 yo Pujols: 659 HR, 40 yo Anyone big I missed?Hot take: the player that will break the all-time home run record is already active in MLB.Blogger / Podcaster
-
What it took for Pete Alonso to finally break his Mets funk https://t.co/lgqxt7xzo2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets