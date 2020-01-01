Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55429072_thumbnail

What would a 3rd Cy do for Jake's HOF bid?

by: Mike Petriello MLB: Mets 29s

Jacob deGrom, who starts on Friday night against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., is likely to get four more starts this year. That would give him an even dozen in this truncated season. He has a 1.69 ERA. You can guess where this is going. It feels...

Tweets