New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What would a 3rd Cy do for Jake's HOF bid?
by: Mike Petriello — MLB: Mets 29s
Jacob deGrom, who starts on Friday night against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., is likely to get four more starts this year. That would give him an even dozen in this truncated season. He has a 1.69 ERA. You can guess where this is going. It feels...
Tweets
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: In short, what I am saying is that if Michael Conforto gets extended, he will likely retire as the best Mets position player ever.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, it is. It literally is.@bob_schaff @OmarMinayaFan Pete and Jeff have improved since Todd arrived. It’s not a coincidence.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: Horrified to see Skip Bayless' comments about Dak Prescott's grief and depression following his brother's suicide. He clearly misunderstands depression, but he also misunderstands leadership. Prescott *is* being a leader by showing his vulnerability, in my opinion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @74toppsproj: Jerry Koosman turned in a 2.84 ERA for the defending NL champ Mets in 1974, who lost 91 games. Koosman has a career WAR of 57, better than Mariano Rivera, Whitey Ford, or Sandy Koufax. He was 17th all-time in strikeouts when he retired. https://t.co/UABNXZtxLLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler might not face the Mets next week after hurting his nail while putting on a pair of pants https://t.co/vEtnpFjqf4TV / Radio Network
-
RT @A_A_ron24: INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS https://t.co/BSPi5hiC3SBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets