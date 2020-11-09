Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55430400_thumbnail

Mets’ Chili Davis: I made ‘right decision’ to work remotely

by: Mike Puma New York Post 26s

BUFFALO — Chili Davis has spent the season at home in Arizona working remotely, a choice the Mets hitting coach doesn’t regret. After a Mets player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 in Miami

Tweets