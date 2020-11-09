Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55431303_thumbnail

Yankees won’t be allowed to host World Series as MLB shifts to bubble format amid coronavirus pandemic - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Major League Baseball is set to follow the examples of the NBA and NHL by moving most of the 2020 postseason, including the World Series, to neutral sites because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets