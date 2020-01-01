Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
40260029_thumbnail

On locking up Michael Conforto to an extension

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

It’s been great fun to watch Michael Conforto here, especially lately. After back-to-back seasons with an OPS+ in the 120s, Conforto sits with a 171 mark, fighting with Dominic Smith for the team l…

Tweets