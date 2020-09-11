Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Dark Knight Relieies

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11s

Famous Royals pitcher Matt Harvey is moving to the bullpen. This is terrible news as it means bloggers will need to remember to look at the Royals boxscore every day and then go fishing for video to make fun of. I’m actually surprised he’s still in...

