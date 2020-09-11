Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Merlin_176670876_9aa0bc89-e88f-4a5b-8a57-60ca93639e39-facebookjumbo

The Orioles Looked Done. Now They’re Threatening the Yankees’ Playoff Plans.

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 6s

“We’re young and I think a lot of people underestimated us, and that’s kind of fun,” said Baltimore’s Pat Valaika. Even more fun for the Orioles would be taking the Yankees’ playoff spot.

Tweets