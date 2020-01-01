Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sept. 11 tragedy never far from Zeile's mind

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

Recently, former Mets infielder Todd Zeile moved apartments from Midtown to Lower Manhattan, so that he could walk to his job as an SNY analyst at 4 World Trade Center. Being downtown daily does not dull memories that still feel fresh after 19 years.

