Mets will WEAR THE CAPS in the game per Pete Alonso
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
This is great news. “We’re really excited that this year we’re gonna be able to wear commemorative hats in the game,” Pete Alonso said Friday during an appearance with Moose and Maggie on WFAN. “So years prior, we weren’t allowed to. I think because...
