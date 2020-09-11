Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Race for back to back to back Cy Young Award Mets game notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

While we wait to see what the Mets wear on their heads, let’s look at the game notes.  Reminder, the game is at 6:37pm so don’t tune in late. Dominic Smith is on a five-game hitting streak, batting .455 (10-22) with three runs, five doubles, six RBI...

