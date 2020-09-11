Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55445175_thumbnail

Hmmm…The Mets official game notes say caps are Pre-Game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Uh oh, tap the brakes.  I didn’t notice the Mets Game notes came out early today – I received them at 1:41pm, it is possible the caps situation has evolved, or Pete was speaking toward some sort of player decision to run the stop sign, but per the...

Tweets