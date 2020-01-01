New York Mets
Mets, Yanks don first-responder caps
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 37s
The Mets and Yankees are both wearing first responder caps during their games on Friday, 19 years after the Sept. 11 attacks. The two New York teams are wearing the caps to honor the NYPD, FDNY and other New York City workers who responded in the...
Yet another outrage! (not kidding)Apparently AP style now says you can use “less” even when “fewer” is correct and so 2020 continues to plumb new depths.Beat Writer / Columnist
They are playing nothing but absolute HITS at Sahlen Field. I've heard enough. The Blue Jays are now No. 1 in the ballpark music power rankings for this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FeltmansConey: Tonight’s the virtual 19th Annual Jimmy Quinn Mets Game in memory of our brother who was killed on 9/11. Watch the Mets play the Blue Jays tonight. Have a dog, a beer, put up the #1 sign and tag us with #NeverForget911. @TheClemReport @KFCBarstool @The7Line @GottaBelievePod https://t.co/MRf3feO0EfSuper Fan
RT @FDNY: Thank you @Mets for paying tribute to FDNY members and all those who made the Supreme Sacrifice 19 years ago today #NeverForget https://t.co/athU7xyLTjBlogger / Podcaster
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra: My memories of 9-11 as a Sports Reporter Covering The Mets: https://t.co/JKyehNyR4hBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @michaelgbaron: It’s been a rough year for Major League Baseball and the league office in particular from an optics perspective. But today, they created a really good optic by doing the right thing with the #Mets and #Yankees and allowing the first responder caps to be worn in-game. Kudos.Blogger / Podcaster
