New York Mets Series Preview: Toronto Blue Jays (9/11-9/13)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
The New York Mets head up to Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game weekend series. Toronto comes off taking two of three from the New York Yankees, while the Mets come off a two-game split against the Baltimore Orioles. Probable...
Yet another outrage! (not kidding)Apparently AP style now says you can use “less” even when “fewer” is correct and so 2020 continues to plumb new depths.Beat Writer / Columnist
They are playing nothing but absolute HITS at Sahlen Field. I've heard enough. The Blue Jays are now No. 1 in the ballpark music power rankings for this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FeltmansConey: Tonight’s the virtual 19th Annual Jimmy Quinn Mets Game in memory of our brother who was killed on 9/11. Watch the Mets play the Blue Jays tonight. Have a dog, a beer, put up the #1 sign and tag us with #NeverForget911. @TheClemReport @KFCBarstool @The7Line @GottaBelievePod https://t.co/MRf3feO0EfSuper Fan
RT @FDNY: Thank you @Mets for paying tribute to FDNY members and all those who made the Supreme Sacrifice 19 years ago today #NeverForget https://t.co/athU7xyLTjBlogger / Podcaster
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra: My memories of 9-11 as a Sports Reporter Covering The Mets: https://t.co/JKyehNyR4hBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @michaelgbaron: It’s been a rough year for Major League Baseball and the league office in particular from an optics perspective. But today, they created a really good optic by doing the right thing with the #Mets and #Yankees and allowing the first responder caps to be worn in-game. Kudos.Blogger / Podcaster
