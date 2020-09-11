Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55451462_thumbnail

Finally….Mets #wearthecaps !

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

This is great. I tried for three innings but the Blue Jays game director just isn’t showing any shots of Mets players, and most of the outs have been strikeouts – so these are almost all JDG, but you get the idea.

Tweets